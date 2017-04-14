Philadelphia police corral horse loose on city streets
PHILADELPHIA — Police used carrots to corral a horse that got loose and blocked traffic at an intersection in Philadelphia's Fishtown
Police believe the animal got loose from the city's Fairmount Park stables. Officials there didn't immediately return a call for comment.
The horse was seen galloping through the city streets before being captured by police at Girard Avenue and Richmond Street about 7:15 a.m. Friday.
Officers used carrots to attract and calm down the horse, so they could put him in a trailer.