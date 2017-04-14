News / World

Prosecutor undecided on 137-gunshot case against supervisors

CLEVELAND — A prosecutor says he hasn't decided whether to pursue charges against five Cleveland police supervisors accused of failing to control a high-speed chase that ended with two black people killed in a 137-shot barrage of police gunfire.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a judge in East Cleveland, where the 2012 chase ended, can preside over the officers' dereliction of duty charges. Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley says he's reviewing that ruling.

The supervisors originally were charged in county court. O'Malley's predecessor filed identical charges in East Cleveland in 2015 after a county judge set to hear the case acquitted a patrolman of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting.

Attorneys for the supervisors appealed the venue change.

The East Cleveland judge, William Dawson, didn't return phone messages Thursday.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular