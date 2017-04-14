Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi festival in Pakistan amid security

ISLAMABAD — Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from across the world have arrived in Pakistan to celebrate their holy festival of Baisakhi, amid heightened security.

Baisakhi, or harvest festival, is celebrated mainly by Sikhs, who are a small minority in Pakistan.

The festival commences with Sikhs bathing and worshipping at a sprawling pond at a temple in Hasanabdal, about 25 miles away from Islamabad. The Sikh women, wearing colorful dresses, then sing songs and dance to drum beats.