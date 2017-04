Texas court won't release 'affluenza' defendant from jail

AUSTIN, Texas — Lawyers who used an "affluenza" defence for a Texas teenager in a fatal 2013 drunken-driving wreck have failed to secure his release from jail.

The Texas Supreme Court denied the request Thursday for 20-year-old Ethan Couch, who was 16 when his crash killed four people near Fort Worth.

Couch received 10 years' probation after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter and other juvenile charges. A defence expert used the term "affluenza" during trial, suggesting Couch was coddled into a sense of irresponsibility by his wealthy parents.