Texas court won't release 'affluenza' defendant from jail
A
A
Share via Email
AUSTIN, Texas — Lawyers who used an "affluenza"
The Texas Supreme Court denied the request Thursday for 20-year-old Ethan Couch, who was 16 when his crash killed four people near Fort Worth.
Couch received 10 years' probation after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter and other juvenile charges. A
After an online video appeared to show Couch at a party where people were drinking, Couch and his mother briefly fled to Mexico in December 2015. A judge then moved the case to adult court, ruled Couch violated his probation and imposed the jail sentence that Couch's attorneys challenged.