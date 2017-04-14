The Latest: Parents of boy in school shooting talk recovery

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

The parents of a boy who was wounded in a shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school say he's recovering better than they expected.

In an interview with CNN on Friday, Nolan Brandy's parents said the shooting was "surreal" but they're thankful their son is making a speedy recovery.

Leon Brandy says the 9-year-old is "in good spirits" and is looking forward to going home.

San Bernardino schools spokeswoman Maria Garcia says Nolan Brandy remains hospitalized Friday. She says he was shot in the torso but that the bullet missed all of his vital organs.

Cedric Anderson opened fire in his estranged wife's classroom Monday. His wife, Karen Elaine Smith, and an 8-year-old student, Jonathan Martinez, were killed.

Anderson then turned the gun on himself.

___

9:25 a.m.

A caller tells emergency dispatchers during a shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school that she's scared and has locked herself in the office.

Police on Friday released portions of the 911 calls from the shooting that left a teacher and student dead. In one of the short tapes, a caller identifies the shooter as a teacher's husband.

Police say 53-year-old Cedric Anderson walked into his estranged wife's classroom Monday and opened fire, targeting her but also hitting two of her students.

Karen Smith and 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez were killed. Nine-year-old Nolan Brandy is expected to recover.