Turkey detains 5 suspected of IS attack plan on referendum
ISTANBUL — Turkey's state-run news agency says five people with alleged links to the Islamic State group have been detained, suspected of planning "sensational attacks" in the run-up to Sunday's referendum.
Police conducted three simultaneous operations in Istanbul Friday following a tip, according to Anadolu news agency.
A Tajik national who has
IS has called for attacks against the referendum in its Arabic and Turkish publications this month, arguing that voting is opposing God and branding Muslim voters as "disbelievers."
Turkey is holding a referendum on