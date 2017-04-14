Turkish prosecutors seek life terms for 16 for coup links

ISTANBUL — Turkey's state-run news agency says prosecutors are seeking life prison terms for 16 people, including journalists, for alleged links to last summer's failed coup attempt.

Anadolu Agency says Friday the prosecutors' indictment accuses veteran journalists Nazli Ilicak and Ahmet Altan, as well as his brother Mehmet Altan, an economics professor, of having prior knowledge of the coup attempt and of supporting it. The three are in pre-trial detention.

Turkey blames U.S.-based cleric Fethullan Gulen and his movement for the coup attempt. Gulen denies the allegations.

Anadolu says 10 of the suspects, including Ekrem Dumanli, the former editor-in-chief of the Gulen-linked Zaman newspaper, are at large and will be tried in absentia. Dumanli has also been charged with "being a director of an armed terror organization," the agency reported.