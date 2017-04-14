US businesses increase inventories by a modest 0.3 per cent
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses increased their stockpiles in February by a modest amount while their sales slowed a bit.
Business inventories rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.3
An effort by businesses to rebuild their stockpiles had added a full percentage point to economic growth in the October-December quarter, a period when the economy grew by a tepid 2.1
But many analysts say they believe growth slowed in the January-March quarter, in part because they think inventories subtracted from overall economic activity. Economists at JPMorgan Chase are forecasting annual GDP growth of just 1
Businesses spent much of last year working to reduce an overhang of unsold goods, a process that imposed a drag on growth. But economists say that process is nearing an end and the absence of a drag from inventory reductions should mean stronger growth later in 2017.
For February, stockpiles held by manufacturers rose 0.2