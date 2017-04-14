Widow of Italian right-to-die protagonist turns herself in

ROME — The widow of an Italian man who became a protagonist in Italy's euthanasia debate has turned herself into police after bringing another terminally ill man to Switzerland to die.

Mina Welby told reporters outside a Tuscan police station Friday that Davide Trentini had administered a fatal IV drip himself Thursday in Switzerland after doctors there determined he was a suitable candidate for assisted suicide.

Trentini, 53, had suffered for nearly two decades from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the neurodegenerative disease known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and said the pain had become too unbearable.