COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan officials say at least 10 people were killed and 12 others injured when a massive mound of garbage collapsed on part of a poor neighbourhood in the capital during festivities to mark the local new year.

The Disaster Management Center said Saturday that 75 people whose homes were damaged were being housed in a nearby school. The centre said army soldiers were still searching the site to ensure that nobody was buried under the enormous heap of garbage.