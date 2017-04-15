Austria: 2 trains collide at station in Vienna, 3 injured
BERLIN — Authorities say two trains have collided at a station in Vienna, injuring at least three people.
There were no immediate details on what caused the collision at the Meidling station in the Austrian capital on Saturday afternoon. Railway company OeBB said service to the station was suspended.
The Austria Press Agency quoted OeBB spokesman Roman Hahslinger as saying the accident apparently involved two local passenger trains.