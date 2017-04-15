Family killed during visit to cave in central-east Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors say a couple and their son were killed during an Easter week visit to a cave in central-east Mexico that is popular with tourists.

The Puebla State Attorney General's Office says in a statement Saturday that prosecutors believe robbery was the motive for the killings in the picturesque mountain region.

The statement did not reveal the names or nationalities of the victims who were killed in the Chivostoc cave in Cuetzalan municipality by unknown assailants who shot them and took their belongings. It also did not specify the date the crime occurred.