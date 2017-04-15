Fear and grief mar Easter Mass celebrations in Egypt

CAIRO — Easter Mass celebrations were held amid fear and grief in churches across the country Saturday after twin bombs killed 45 people in churches in Alexandria and Tanta earlier this week on Palm Sunday.

At least eight security agents could be seen surrounding Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II as he entered St. Mark's Cathedral in Cairo, the seat of the Coptic Orthodox Pope, where he lead prayers with several ministers in attendance.

Pope Tawadros had earlier announced during his Good Friday sermon that, as mourning for the attack's victims was ongoing, the celebratory aspects of Easter would be cancelled this year, including the Easter morning reception.

Egypt's Interior Ministry heightened security measures on the day, creating 400-meter radius security cordons around churches barring vehicles. Additionally, bomb squads scanned churches across the country for suspicious objects, according to an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not allowed to brief the media.