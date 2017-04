SANTIAGO, Chile — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has shaken northern Chile, but officials say there are no reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake that struck at 5:19 a.m. local time (0819 GMT) was centred 42 miles (67 kilometres ) east-southeast of San Pedro de Atacama in the arid north of the South American country. The epicenter was 84 miles (135 kilometres ) below the surface.