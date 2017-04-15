Mexico marines kill man suspected in attack on army

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican state prosecutor's office says marines have killed a man linked to a deadly attack on a military convoy.

Sinaloa state officials say Francisco Javier Zazueta Rosales died in a clash with marines Friday in the northwestern state's capital of Culiacan.

A state official says Zazueta Rosales was a bodyguard for Ivan Archivaldo Guzman, a son of Sinaloa cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is now awaiting trial in the United States. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to discuss the case.