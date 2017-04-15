Navy: Jets will be modified as it determines oxygen problem

NORFOLK, Va. — A fleet of U.S. Navy training jets will fly again after oxygen problems grounded the planes for more than a week.

Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker said in a statement Saturday that T-45C aircraft will resume flights as early as Monday.

Instructors and students in the two-seat trainers will wear modified masks. They will also fly below 10,000 feet to avoid use of on-board oxygen generating systems.

The changes allow training to continue while the Navy determines what's causing a lack of oxygen in some cockpits. Shoemaker said the challenge is complex but remains "our top safety priority."