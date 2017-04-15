Pope presides over solemn Easter Vigil amid security fears
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is presiding over a solemn Easter Vigil ceremony marked by heightened security fears following a spate of Islamic-inspired attacks in Europe.
Holding a single candle, Francis processed down the
Saturday's late-night service came just hours after Francis presided over the evocative torch-lit Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum, where Francis repeatedly denounced the "shame" of the blood spilled by innocent children, women and migrants in the world's conflicts, shipwrecks and other tragedies.
On Sunday, he celebrates the joyful Easter Mass in a flower-filled St. Peter's Square.