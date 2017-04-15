Puerto Rico police detain 4 migrants

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Police say they have detained four migrants in a northwest coastal town commonly used by people from the Dominican Republic to get into this U.S. territory.

Officers said they detained a man and a woman Saturday afternoon aboard a 28-foot wooden boat with an outboard motor just off a beach known as Isabela's Secret Spot. They said another man and a woman were detained at a nearby landing area on the beach.

The travellers ' country of origin was unknown.

Authorities say the four people will be turned over to U.S. Border Patrol officials for processing.