Spain rescues 125 migrants crossing sea at night

BARCELONA, Spain — Spain's maritime rescue says it has rescued 125 migrants trying to make nighttime crossings from Africa in three smuggling boats.

All three of the small boats were located before daybreak on Saturday.

The first boat, carrying 41 men and 11 women of sub-Saharan origin, was located by rescue teams shortly after midnight in the Alboran Sea east of the Strait of Gibraltar. The Red Cross said all were in good health.

A second group of 62 North African males, including 11 minors, was packed into a wooden boat when rescued just west of the Strait in the Atlantic Ocean.