The Latest: Harassment accuser outraged by UC Berkeley deal

BERKELEY, Calif. — The Latest on UC Berkeley settling a sexual harassment lawsuit (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

A woman who said she was sexually harassed by the former dean of the UC Berkeley law school is outraged that he'll keep his tenure.

Tyann Sorrell says Saturday that the deal "insults all who suffer harassment at the hands of those with power and privilege."

Sorrell was executive assistant to Sujit Choudhry when she accused him of kissing and hugging her. The university disciplined him. He resigned as dean and isn't teaching but remains a professor.

Under an agreement announced Friday, the university will withdraw its disciplinary complaints and allow Choudhry to officially resign next year.