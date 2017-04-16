Hungary remembers Holocaust victims amid calls for tolerance

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Thousands of Hungarians have taken part in a march remembering the 550,000 Hungarian Jews who died during the Holocaust.

The March of the Living on Sunday was held on Hungary's national Holocaust Memorial Day, which marks the mass detention and deportation of Hungary's Jews in 1944.

Speakers called for tolerance and facing up to the truth.

Hungarian Jewish writer Gabor Szanto said: "No nation bears collective guilt for the past, but we all have a personal responsibility for the present and the future."

This was the 15th year the march has been held.