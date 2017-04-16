New York state allots $1M to create hate crimes task force
A
A
Share via Email
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state will use $1 million set aside in its new budget to establish a hate crimes task force.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says the group will include members of the New York State Police working with the state Division of Human Rights as well as prosecutors and local school and law enforcement officials.
The task force will be charged with identifying and investigating hate crimes and discriminatory practices.
Cuomo has said the state has an obligation to protect its residents from crimes motivated by bias or bigotry.
Lawmakers passed the budget earlier this month.
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia charge two for alleged theft and fraud spree from Ontario to Newfoundland
-
-
Nova Scotia woman gets lifetime pet ban after 18 cats seized from home 'severely hoarded with debris'
-
In human experiment, Ontario miners say they paid devastating price