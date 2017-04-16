Statement: US national security adviser arrives s Kabul

KABUL — President Ashraf Ghani has met with the U.S. National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster and both sides discussed mutual co-operation .

A statement released Sunday said both sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in the arenas of security, counter-terrorism, regional issues and economic development.

Ghani says in the statement that terrorism is a serious threat to security and stability in the region and the world and if that is not defeated, it could affect the lives of future generations.