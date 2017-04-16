The Latest: Pence visiting military camp near Korean DMZ
CAMP BONIFAS, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on U.S.
9:35 a.m.
U.S.
Pence arrived at Camp Bonifas on Monday morning for a briefing with military leaders and to meet with American troops stationed there. He is in South Korea as part of a 10-day tour of Asia.
The joint U.S.-South Korean military camp is just outside the 2.5-mile-wide DMZ. Pence's visit, full of Cold War symbolism, comes amid increasing tensions and heated rhetoric on the Korean Peninsula.
Pence has called North Korea's failed missile launch a "provocation," and President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that China is working with the U.S. on the "North Korea problem."
8 a.m.
President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem."
His
While the North did not conduct a nuclear test, the
Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, is citing Trump's recent decision to order missile strikes in Syria after a chemical attack blamed on the Assad government as a sign that the president "is clearly comfortable making tough decisions."