The Latest: Pence visiting military camp near Korean DMZ

CAMP BONIFAS, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence in South Korea (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence is visiting a military base near the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea a day after the North conducted a failed missile launch.

Pence arrived at Camp Bonifas on Monday morning for a briefing with military leaders and to meet with American troops stationed there. He is in South Korea as part of a 10-day tour of Asia.

The joint U.S.-South Korean military camp is just outside the 2.5-mile-wide DMZ. Pence's visit, full of Cold War symbolism, comes amid increasing tensions and heated rhetoric on the Korean Peninsula.

Pence has called North Korea's failed missile launch a "provocation," and President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that China is working with the U.S. on the "North Korea problem."

___

8 a.m.

President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem."

His vice-president , Mike Pence, is telling American and South Korea service members that the North's latest "provocation," a failed missile launch shortly before his arrival in Seoul, has laid bare the risks they face.

While the North did not conduct a nuclear test, the spectre of a potential escalated U.S. response is trailing Pence as he undertakes a 10-day trip to Asia amid increasing tensions and heated rhetoric.