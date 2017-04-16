The Latest: Virginia Tech marks 10 years after mass shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Latest on the 10-year anniversary of the deadly shooting at Virginia Tech that killed 32 people (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A small group has gathered at Virginia Tech to honour the 32 victims of a mass shooting on the school's campus ten years ago today.

The Roanoke Times reports (http://bit.ly/2pqps3w ) that Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his daughter Dori McAuliffe, along with the school's former and current presidents, laid a wreath near the campus Sunday to memorialize the day.

The group then walked around the memorial, a semi-circle with 32 polished stones, each engraved with the name of one of the victims. They stopped at each stone.

Later this afternoon, former Gov. Tim Kaine will deliver a speech at the memorial. A candlelight vigil is planned for later Sunday.

___

Ten years after a mentally ill student fatally shot 32 people at Virginia Tech, survivors and families of the slain are returning to campus to honour the lives that were lost that day.

Virginia Tech is holding a series of events Sunday to mark the anniversary of the deadly campus shooting on April 16, 2007.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine are among the 10,000 to 20,000 people expected at the Blacksburg campus for the solemn occasion.