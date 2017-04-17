10 killed, 4 missing when bus plunges into river in China

BEIJING — Ten people have died and five were injured when a bus veered off a highway and fell into a river in southern China.

The Xinhua News Agency reported that four people were reported missing in the accident Monday morning in Guizhou province.

The state news agency says the 19-seat bus was travelling from Kaiyang county on the outskirts of the provincial capital to the Qiannan Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture when it went off a highway and into the river.