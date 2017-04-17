Afghan officials: Taliban kill alleged adulterers and spies

KABUL — An Afghan official says that Taliban militants have stoned a man and a woman accused of adultery to death.

Salim Sallhe, spokesman for the governor of Logar province, said the incident happened on Sunday in a remote area of the Mohammad Agha district where the government does not hold authority. Sallhe says a preliminary police investigation says the stoning did not take place in public.

Elsewhere in northern Sari Pul province, officials say Taliban militants killed three women and a young boy who were accused of spying.

Zabiullah Amani, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said the victims were accused of providing the government with information from inside Taliban-held territory.