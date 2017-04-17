After US strikes, Trump's Syria plan starts coming into view

WASHINGTON — Can the threat of war crimes charges or promise of safe haven finally persuade Syrian President Bashar Assad to leave power?

Those long-shot proposals are among several at the centre of the Trump administration's strategy to resolve Syria's six-year civil war.

President Donald Trump's plans for Syria are still evolving. But they have become clearer in the days since Trump ordered airstrikes punishing Assad for a chemical attack.

The plan breaks down into three basic phases: defeating the Islamic State group, restoring stability region-by-region and securing a political transition in which Assad ultimately leaves power.