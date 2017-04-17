Benedict XVI has beer, party for 90th birthday at Vatican

VATICAN CITY — Benedict XVI, who resigned as pontiff in 2013, has celebrated his 90th birthday with a mug of beer and the company of visitors from his native Bavaria in Germany.

Photos by the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano of the celebration showed Benedict sipping a beer. His brother, Monsignor Georg Ratzinger, also joined the party and enjoyed a beer.

Looking happy, the frail Benedict also admired a gift basket whose goodies included German sausages.

He was born on April 16, 1927, in southern Germany. But since the birthday coincided this year with Easter Sunday, Benedict was feted on Monday.