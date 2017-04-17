CPJ: investigate threats to paper over Chechen gay torture

MOSCOW — An international journalists' rights organization is calling on Russian authorities to investigate threats made against a newspaper that reported gays were being tortured and killed in Chechnya.

The report this month in the respected Novaya Gazeta drew a range of official denials and rebukes. Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov on Sunday said international attention to the story constituted a "massive information attack ... to blacken our society, lifestyle, traditions and customs."

A meeting of elders and Islamic leaders in Chechnya after the story appeared called for retribution, which Novaya Gazeta said "pushes religious fanatics toward the massacre of journalists."