Cuban man set to plead guilty in IRS tax return scam
PITTSBURGH — A Cuban national is set to plead guilty to charges he conspired to file 900
Yoandy Perez Llanes was extradited from Venezuela in August. Llanes was indicted in June 2015 with unnamed others on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy.
According to the indictment, Llanes and at least three others were part of a group who used the hospital employees' information to collect
The credits were then used to buy smartphones, computers, video games and other easily re-sellable electronics.
Llanes will appear Monday before a federal judge in Pittsburgh.