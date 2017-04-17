Former Afghan President: Massive US bomb was an 'atrocity'

KABUL — Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai says that the U.S. is using Afghanistan as a weapons testing ground, calling the recent use of the largest-ever non-nuclear bomb "an immense atrocity against the Afghan people."

Last week, U.S. forces dropped the GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb in Nangarhar province, reportedly killing 95 militants. Karzai, in a Monday interview with The Associated Press, objected to the decision, saying that his country "was used very disrespectfully by the U.S. to test its weapons of mass destruction."