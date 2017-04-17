Former Seattle Mayor McGinn says city too expensive

SEATTLE — The Latest on Seattle's mayoral race (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn says he's running for the city's top job again because Seattle's booming economy risks making it "an enclave for the wealthy."

McGinn, who was mayor from 2010-2014, announced his candidacy Monday. At a news conference he said the middle class is being squeezed out as rent and housing prices soar. He said he'd push for a city income tax on the wealthy, knowing it would lead to a court fight. In 1984, the state Legislature approved a law that prohibits a county, city or city-county from levying a tax on net income.

Murray will challenge Ed Murray, who defeated him in 2013.

Murray, who led the push to increase Seattle's minimum wage to $15 an hour, was not expected to face serious competition for re-election. However earlier this month a man sued Murray, saying 30 years ago he sexually abused him when he was a teen. Murray has forcefully denied the allegations.

____

9:30 a.m.

Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn will try to get his old job back.

McGinn on Monday announced he would challenge incumbent Ed Murray, who defeated McGinn in 2013.

Murray, who led the push to increase Seattle's minimum wage to $15 an hour and has emerged as a critic of President Donald Trump's policies, was not expected to face serious competition for re-election. However earlier this month a man sued Murray, saying 30 years ago he sexually abused him when he was a teen. Murray has forcefully denied the allegations.