Former VP Biden dedicating statue honouring Sen. Hollings

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former U.S. Sen. Ernest "Fritz" Hollings of South Carolina is being honoured outside the federal courthouse in Charleston that used to bear his name.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden is the main speaker Monday at the dedication of a Hollings statue outside the J. Waties Waring Judicial Center. Hollings made the unusual request in 2015 that Congress rename the building for the civil rights-era judge.

Biden is a longtime friend of South Carolina's 95-year-old former Democratic governor. Hollings served nearly 40 years in the U.S. Senate before retiring in 2005.

In 2010, Biden dedicated a University of South Carolina library named for Hollings.