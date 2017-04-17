Former VP Biden dedicating statue honouring Sen. Hollings
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former U.S. Sen. Ernest "Fritz" Hollings of South Carolina is being
Biden is a longtime friend of South Carolina's 95-year-old former Democratic governor. Hollings served nearly 40 years in the U.S. Senate before retiring in 2005.
In 2010, Biden dedicated a University of South Carolina library named for Hollings.
Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will introduce Biden. Others scheduled to attend the free, public ceremony include U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, South Carolina's only Democrat currently in Congress.