Germany wants Albanian opposition to end parliament boycott

TIRANA, Albania — Germany's foreign minister on Monday called on Albania's opposition to end a parliamentary boycott, not block the launch of justice reforms and take part in the June parliamentary election.

Sigmar Gabriel, visiting Albania's capital, said that Germany and the European Union couldn't understand the opposition's request for a caretaker government only weeks before the June 18 vote.

The Democratic Party-led opposition says that it will boycott the parliamentary election unless a caretaker government takes the country to the polls. It says the Cabinet will manipulate the vote with drug money, and has declined to negotiate. Since mid-February, its supporters have blocked the main boulevard in Tirana, raising a tent in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama's office.

Gabriel said that it was "totally absurd" to block the road and that opposition lawmakers should instead try to implement change at parliament.

"Let them go to parliament where they are members (and do that)," Gabriel said at a joint news conference with Albanian counterpart Ditmir Bushati. "The federal government believes that a parliamentary boycott isn't an acceptable way to express the will (of the people)."

The opposition's boycott of parliament is also blocking the launch of judicial reform, considered as key to the start of EU membership negotiations with Brussels.

Corruption in Albania's judiciary has been a main obstacle to Albania's post-communist development.

Judicial reforms unanimously approved last year, and prepared with assistance from EU and U.S. experts, have been hampered by the opposition boycott. Parliament needs to create the vetting bodies that will evaluate the backgrounds of around 800 judges and prosecutors. The opposition says that those bodies could be subject to manipulation.