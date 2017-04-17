Kashmir students clash with Indian troops; many injured

SRINAGAR, India — Dozens of people have been injured in anti-India protests and clashes between Kashmiri students and government forces in the disputed Himalayan region.

The clashes on Monday began in the region's key city of Srinagar when hundreds of college students took to the streets to protest a police raid in a college in southern Pulwama town over the weekend, in which at least 50 students were injured.

The protests soon spread to several colleges in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir, leading to pitched battles between rock-throwing students and government forces, who fired shotgun pellets and tear gas.