Man countersues Trump, says he urged Ky. protesters' removal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another man accused of assaulting protesters at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Louisville has counter-sued the president, saying he was following Trump's urging to remove them.

Matthew Heimbach is being sued over his alleged actions at the March 1, 2016 rally. In a counter claim filed in federal court on Monday, Heimbach says he was relying "on Trump's authority to order disruptive persons removed," according to WDRB-TV (bit.ly/2onwCE9).

Another defendant, Alvin Bamberger, also attended the rally and can be seen on video shoving a woman. Bamberger filed a counter claim on Friday saying that he acted on Trump's "urging and inspiration."