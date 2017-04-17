Man enters guilty plea in killing of Utah train worker

KEMMERER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing a Utah train worker in Wyoming.

Dereck James Harrison entered his plea Monday during his arraignment in District Court in Kemmerer.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oFRacD) that Harrison pleaded guilty to first-degree murder while perpetrating a kidnapping and kidnapping in the May slaying of 63-year-old Kay Porter Ricks.

Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty in exchange for Harrison's guilty plea.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 17.

Harrison already is serving at least 30 years in a Utah prison after pleading guilty last year to tying up a woman and her four daughters in a basement.

Prosecutors say after that, he and his father snatched and killed a train worker while on the run from police.