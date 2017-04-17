Rains awaited in Kenya's east to ease land conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya — Herders and large-scale farmers in parts of Kenya's Rift Valley are desperately waiting for seasonal rains to ease the prolonged drought and the current conflict over grazing land in which more than 30 people have died.

Kenya's military and police have been working for a month to disarm and drive the hundreds of herders and their animals out of ranches they've invaded, but their actions appear to have escalated the violence.

The Laikipia Ranchers' Association says when the military and police drive nomadic herders from one sprawling ranch they move into another ranch.