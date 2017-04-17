Video: Science unravels the mystery of why our shoelaces come untied

The mystery of why our carefully knotted shoelaces can so quick go rogue has been solved.



Led by Prof. Oliver O’Reilly, a team at the University of California spent years with their peepers trained on their kicks hoping to spot the key moments on a shoelace’s journey from neatly knotted to furiously flailing.

According to their results published in Proceedings of the Royal Society, the typical total knot collapse is a two-stage breakdown.

First, the knot gets jostled and loosened by the impact of our footsteps. Once the arrangement is weakened, the swinging ends of the laces causes them to slip further until a sudden “catastrophic failure” undoes the knot completely, forcing the wearer to take a knee and retie their shoe.

Of course, none of this happens without actually walking. Throughout the experiment, team members put laces through their paces in a variety of ways: On a treadmill, swinging from legs that are dangling over a table, even “stomping around like Frankenstein.” In all those cases, a knot that would fail to withstand a brisk walking pace fared just fine without any forward motion.

“We were able to see that these two combined effects let to shoe knots failing’” O’Reilly wrote. “You need both together.”

However, the situation isn’t necessarily caused by lacklustre laces. As part of the experiment, the researchers attached accelerometers to their shoes to measure the g-force laces are subjected to and discovered they endure a rougher ride than a roller coaster.

The good news is our stray laces can be tamed. It’s just a matter of switching up our knot game.

As we were learning to tie our shoes, most of us were shown the so-called “granny knot.” When put through its paces during their experiments, Berkeley researchers found a 100 per cent failure rate for the classic bow. However, the nearly identical “square knot” only failed about half the time.

The team even created a handy graphic to walk us through the difference between the knots, though most of them admit to having trouble abandoning decades of devotion to the granny knot for a brighter, more secure future with its square sibling.