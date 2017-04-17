The Latest: Electoral board head rejects fraud claims

ANKARA, Turkey — The Latest on Turkey's referendum on presidential powers (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

The head of Turkey's electoral board has rejected suggestions of fraud in Turkey's referendum that will grant the president vast new powers.

Two opposition parties have complained of a number of irregularities in Sunday's vote, including an electoral board decision to accept as valid ballots that did not bear the official stamp.

Sadi Guven, who heads the Supreme Electoral Board, defended the decision, telling reporters Monday that it was taken to ensure that voters who were by mistakenly given unstamped ballot papers would not be "victimized."

He insisted none of the ballot papers that were declared as valid was fake or fraudulently cast.

___

10 a.m.

Turkey's main opposition party is preparing to contest the results of a referendum that gave a narrow victory to President Tayyip Erdogan's wishes to greatly expand the powers of his office.

The "yes" vote got 51.41 per cent in Sunday's referendum, while the "no" vote got 48.59 per cent , according state-run Anadolu Agency's results. Turkey's electoral board confirmed the "yes" victory.

Oposition parties complained of a number of irregularities in the voting, including an electoral board decision to accept as valid ballots that did not bear the official stamp.

Legislator Utku Cakirozer told the AP that his Republican People's Party would on Monday file objections to results at local electoral board branches, before taking their case to the Supreme Electoral Board.