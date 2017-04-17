The Latest: Former Tucson fire captain gets life in killings

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Latest on the sentencing of a former Tucson fire captain convicted of killing three people (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Pima County Superior Court says the former Tucson Fire Department captain convicted of killing three women was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

The court previously said that 48-year-old David Watson would serve 66 years in prison.

The court issued a revision on Monday afternoon saying Watson got a life term with the possibility of release after 25 years for the killing of his ex-mother-in-law, Marilyn Cox, followed by another life term for the killing of her friend, Renee Farnsworth, that will begin after he serves the first one.

He was also sentenced to 16 years for the killing of his ex-wife, Linda Watson, in 2000.

Authorities believe Watson killed his ex-wife during a custody battle for the couple's daughter. They say he gunned down Cox and Farnsworth in 2003 during a legal battle over grandparent visitation rights with the girl.

A former Tucson Fire Department captain convicted of killing his ex-wife and two others has been denied another trial and was sentenced to two life terms in prison on Monday.

David Watson was found guilty in March of the separate killings of ex-wife Linda Watson, her mother and her mother's friend.

Watson was arrested more than a decade after the killings.

Prosecutor said Watson killed his ex-wife during a bitter custody battle in 2000. Linda Watson's remains were found in 2003 but weren't identified until several years later.

They also said David Watson gunned down his former mother-in-law, Marilyn Cox, and her friend, Renee Farnsworth, in 2003 while the two were embroiled in a legal battle over visitation rights with Cox's granddaughter.

Watson maintains his innocence. He was for longtime firefighter and captain who resigned shortly after his arrest.

