The Latest: Lawyers: Don't rush Arkansas executions decision

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on executions scheduled to take place in Arkansas before the end of April (all times local):

7:05 a.m.

Lawyers for inmates facing a series of double executions in Arkansas say a federal appeals court should schedule oral arguments as it considers whether to dissolve or preserve the execution stays imposed by a lower court judge.

The executions would have started Monday night under Arkansas' aggressive plan to use a key drug before it expires at the end of April. But U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued stays Saturday so the inmates could pursue a claim that they could suffer "severe pain."

The state of Arkansas appealed and has asked for a quick decision. In a filing early Monday, the inmates' lawyers say the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should avoid a "rushed analysis."

Arkansas says it cannot find a new drug supply if the executions are delayed.

___

12:05 a.m.

Arkansas is fighting on multiple legal fronts to begin a series of double-executions.

Bruce Earl Ward and Don William Davis Jr. were scheduled to die Monday night in the first two of eight executions over 11 days. A state court judge on Friday blocked Arkansas from using one of its three lethal injection drugs until he can determine whether it was obtained properly, and a federal judge on Saturday issued stays of all the executions.