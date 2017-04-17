The Latest: No quick verdict in Bundy ranch standoff case

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the trial of six men accused of wielding weapons to stop federal agents from rounding up cattle near Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy's property in 2014 (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

A jury has ended a full day of deliberations without a verdict in the federal trial of six men who had assault-style weapons during a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's ranch in April 2014.

Officials said Monday the U.S. District Court jury will return to work Tuesday.

Each defendant faces 10 charges including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, obstruction, extortion, weapon violations and conspiracy.

Each could face more than 50 years in prison if he's found guilty of crimes of violence, and more than 100 years on all charges.

No shots were fired in the standoff near Bunkerville.

It was seen as a victory by states' rights advocates in an ongoing battle over federal control of vast rangelands in the West.

____

6:30 a.m.

A federal jury in Nevada is deliberating the fate of six men accused of wielding assault-style rifles during cattleman Cliven Bundy's dispute with federal agents three years ago.

The panel of eight women and four men returns to work Monday, after getting the case Thursday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

Prosecutors cast the standoff as a crime of violence that stopped agents from carrying out lawful court orders to impound Bundy cattle.