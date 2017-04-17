The Latest: Students return to school a week after shooting
A
A
Share via Email
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The Latest on the aftermath of a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino (all times local):
8:45 a.m.
Students have headed back to classes at a San Bernardino elementary school for the first time since a gunman opened fire last week and killed a teacher and 8-year-old boy.
Students began arriving at North Park Elementary Monday morning one week after the shooting.
Some people dropped off teddy bears. A performer outside the school created bubble art.
Police stood guard as students and staff members filed into the school. They passed by a large banner reading: "We love you."
The school had been closed since April 10. That's when a man walked into his estranged wife's classroom and opened fire.
Gunman Cedric Anderson then took his own life.
His wife, Karen Elaine Smith, and 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez were killed.
A 9-year-old boy who was wounded in the shooting was released from the hospital Friday.
___
6:30 a.m.
An elementary school in San Bernardino that was the scene of a murder-suicide is reopening.
School district officials say classes at North Park Elementary will resume Monday, a week after the killings.
Security will be tightened and
The school has been closed since April 10, when a man walked into his estranged wife's classroom and opened fire, killing her and an 8-year-old student. He then fatally shot himself.
A 9-year-old student who was wounded went home from a hospital on Friday.
He and the boy who died were standing near their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith.
Police say the shooter, Cedric Anderson, had been unsuccessfully trying to convince Smith to resume their relationship following a breakup just weeks into their marriage.