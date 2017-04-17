The Latest: Suspected Alaska gunman taken into custody

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on man firing a gun, prompting brief closure of an Alaska highway (all times local):

___

11:30 a.m.

Alaska authorities say a man has been taken into custody after he fired off shots, prompting the shutdown of the only highway taking traffic south of Anchorage.

A 15-mile stretch of the Seward Highway was briefly closed Monday morning as Alaska State Troopers responded to the scene around Girdwood, about 30 miles south of Anchorage. The man's name was not immediately disclosed.

Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters says no injuries were reported. She had no further details.

The closure comes less than two weeks after another man with a gun was reportedly firing shots at Beluga Point, a scenic pullout on the highway.

The highway was closed about 12 hours, but the man was never found. However, a week later the body of Kevin Thibodeu of Anchorage washed ashore near the pullout.

___

10:40 a.m.

The only highway taking traffic south of Anchorage has been closed for a second time in two weeks over reports of a man firing a weapon.

Alaska State Troopers say the Seward Highway was closed Monday for a 15-mile stretch between Girdwood and milepost 75. Girdwood is about 30 miles south of Anchorage.

Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters says no injuries have been reported, but she had no further details.

The closure comes less than two weeks after another man with a gun was reportedly firing shots at Beluga Point, a scenic pullout on the highway.