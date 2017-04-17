The Latest: US VP Pence arrives in Japan to focus on trade

TOKYO — The Latest on U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence's trip to Asia (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence has arrived in Japan for the second stop of a 10-day Asia tour.

His plane touched down Tuesday at the U.S. military's Atsugi base outside Tokyo.

The focus of his trip is expected to shift in Japan to trade. North Korea's nuclear and missile development dominated the agenda on his first stop in South Korea.

Pence told business leaders before leaving Seoul that the Trump administration is reviewing all trade agreements as part of its "America First" policy.