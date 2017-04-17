News / World

Wisconsin firearms theft suspect in court on state charges

Joseph Jakubowski appears in court via video Monday, April 17, 2017, at the Rock County Courthouse in Janesville, Wis. Jakubowski was arrested Friday morning on the farmland near Readstown, Wis. That's where the manhunt began after authorities say Jakubowski broke into a gun store last week and sent a threatening manifesto to the White House. (Angela Major/The Janesville Gazette via AP)

Joseph Jakubowski appears in court via video Monday, April 17, 2017, at the Rock County Courthouse in Janesville, Wis. Jakubowski was arrested Friday morning on the farmland near Readstown, Wis. That's where the manhunt began after authorities say Jakubowski broke into a gun store last week and sent a threatening manifesto to the White House. (Angela Major/The Janesville Gazette via AP)

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of stealing numerous firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House talked back to a court official during a hearing to face state charges.

Joseph Jakubowski already has federal charges against him for allegedly stealing firearms from a Janesville, Wisconsin, gun store and court officials advised him Monday of charges he faces in Rock County.

Jakubowski sat with his defence attorney and appeared by television while court Commissioner Larry Barton informed him of three charges of theft and burglary. At one point Jakubowski asked a question about one of the charges and Barton warned him not to make statements. Jakubowksi responded by saying "you can't tell me what to do as a free individual."

Authorities arrested Jakubowski on Friday after a 10-day manhunt.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular