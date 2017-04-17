Wisconsin firearms theft suspect in court on state charges
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of stealing numerous firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House talked back to a court official during a hearing to face state charges.
Joseph Jakubowski already has federal charges against him for allegedly stealing firearms from a Janesville, Wisconsin, gun store and court officials advised him Monday of charges he faces in Rock County.
Jakubowski sat with his
Authorities arrested Jakubowski on Friday after a 10-day manhunt.