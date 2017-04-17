News / World

WWII vintage planes highlight Tokyo raid's 75th anniversary

FILE ‚Äì In this Nov. 9, 2013, file photo, retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard "Dick" Cole, a surviving member of the 1942 raid on Tokyo led by Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle, opens an 1896 bottle of cognac the Raiders had been saving for their final toast, at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Cole, co-pilot of the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders‚Äô lead plane and a fly-over by vintage B-25 bombers will be part of Ohio events April 17-18, 2017 for the 75th anniversary of the daring attack that helped turn the tide of World War II. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)

DAYTON, Ohio — World War II era bomber planes have rumbled over Ohio to begin events marking the 75th anniversary of an attack on Japan known as the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders' attack.

The B-25 bombers that flew in Monday are on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton. The museum says 11 landed Monday and will take part in a flyover at Tuesday's memorial service.

Retired Lt. Col. Richard "Dick" Cole is the last alive of the original 80 Raiders. The 101-year-old Dayton area native plans to take part in the anniversary events, returning to Ohio from his Comfort, Texas, home.

Two B-1 bombers from the 34th and 37th bomb squadrons at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, are to fly over at the end.

