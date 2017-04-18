Adidas apologizes for Boston Marathon marketing gaffe

BOSTON — Adidas has apologized for sending out a marketing email using an unfortunate choice of words to praise customers who completed the Boston Marathon on Monday.

The subject line of the email sent Tuesday by Adidas Running read: "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!"

On social media, customers quickly reminded the company about the real survivors of the 2103 Boston Marathon bombing. Three people were killed and more than 260 others were wounded when two bombs exploded near the finish line in the attack.

The sports apparel company quickly apologized in an emailed statement, saying it was "incredibly sorry" for the "insensitive" subject line.

At least two survivors of the 2013 bombing participated in this year's race.